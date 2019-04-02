Shelby County Catholic School celebrates Catholic Schools Week
HARLAN -- Students at the Shelby County Catholic School celebrated Catholic Schools Week this week.
During the celebration of Catholic Schools Week, one of the daily themes is “Celebrating the Nation.” On this day, students and staff recognize the many freedoms they have and show appreciation to those who have served our country.
Students made thank you cards and valentines to send to veterans.
