Shelby County Center LPN program flourishing

HARLAN – The Shelby County Center of Iowa Western Community College’s nursing program continues to grow, highlighting not only that interest in the program is increasing, but that the local center is attracting students from throughout Southwest Iowa.

The fall LPN class was 24, up from the average 14-15 students per semester, and students come from throughout the area, including Pottawattamie, Cass and Harrison Counties.

Nursing instructor Shayla Leinen says it’s an exciting time for the program at IWCC in Shelby County.

