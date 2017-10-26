Shelby County considers sharing county attorney with Audubon County

REGIONAL – Shelby County is exploring an option of sharing county attorney services with neighboring Audubon County, which reached out to local officials here to discuss the sharing possibility.

Board of supervisors chairman Steve Kenkel said one of the supervisors in Audubon County contacted Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell to see if Shelby County would be interested in considering or looking at the possibility of sharing attorney services.

Audubon County has been sharing services with Cass County, which has decided recently that it needed a full-time county attorney rather than part time, Kenkel explained. The current part time county attorney servicing both Cass and Audubon Counties wasn’t interested in the full-time role in Cass County, and is apparently resigning effective January 1.

Kenkel said Audubon County has reached out to neighboring counties, Shelby, Guthrie, Carroll and Adair, with the possibility of sharing. Shelby County currently employs part-time county attorney Marcus Gross, Jr., assisted by Todd Argotsinger.

