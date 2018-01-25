Shelby County Extension elects county officers

COUNTY -- Four officers were elected during the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Shelby County extension council organizational meeting Jan 2. The nine-member county extension council annually elects officers to comply with Iowa law.

Julie Klein, Harlan, was re-elected as chairperson. Klein will preside at all meetings of the county extension council, have authority to call special meetings and perform duties as performed and exercised by a chairperson of a board of directors of a corporation. Michele Monson, Irwin, was elected vice chairperson.

Sheila Rihner, Shelby, was elected secretary and has the responsibility of keeping the minutes of all county extension council meetings and signing required papers for the council.

The council re-elected Elaine Baughman, Kirkman to the treasurer position. The treasurer has charge of all of the funds of the county extension council; receives, deposits, pays and disburses. The treasurer insures an accurate record of receipts and disbursements and submits reports to the county extension council.

