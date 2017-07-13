Shelby County Fair has new hops
COUNTY -- It all started with a Facebook video, according to Jennifer Obrecht.
After Iowa State University’s Extension and Outreach Educator Mary Taggs saw the video, she talked around to see who would be interested in getting a program started.
The Obrechts were part of that conversation. Jennifer Obrecht and her daughters, Allyssa and Addison, have had rabbits for seven or eight years now. Although that was showmanship, they have now taken on a new obstacle.
The Shelby County Fair will be having its first rabbit agility course on Sunday, July 16 at 1 p.m. in the show ring of the fairgrounds. There will also be a rabbit show on Saturday, July 15 at 8:30 a.m.
The rabbits are adorable but can prove to be difficult.
