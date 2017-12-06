Shelby County Farmer’s Market opens Saturday
HARLAN -- The farmer’s market will sprout up in the northwest corner of the Shopko parking lot on June 10 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The farmer’s market will be available every Saturday morning, and starting July 5, on Wednesdays from 3:30-6 p.m.
The farmer’s market is certified by the state, which means it can accept vouchers from the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.
The market offers anything from fresh vegetables to baked goods such as bread and pies.
