Shelby County gears up for Live Healthy Challenge

COUNTY -- Shelby County is teaming up with Live Healthy Iowa to improve the health of the county’s residents and improve its overall ranking in the newly released Active Index.

Live Healthy Iowa’s 10-Week Wellness Challenge provides participants with a fun opportunity to be active while engaging in a simple and affordable, team-based challenge.

For just $22, each participant receives access to a personal dashboard to record progress, set and monitor goals, communicate with team members and much more.

The challenge begins Jan 22-March 30, 2018. Please contact Pat Hemminger at the Petersen Family Wellness, 712-755-4374, or email her at phemminger@myrtuemedical.org for more information.

If you are interested in joining a team, but you do not have other members to join with you, please call the Wellness Center at 712-755-4374. The Wellness Center can help get you on a team.

