Shelby County has clean audit; okays proposed budget
HARLAN – Shelby County is in a good financial position heading forward and had no instances of non-compliance or internal control deficiencies, according to an audit report presented last week by Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co., PC.
Auditor Chris Nelson told the Shelby County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, March 13 that the county has a clean audit for the year ended June 30, 2017.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95