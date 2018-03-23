Home / Home

Shelby County has clean audit; okays proposed budget

Fri, 03/23/2018 - 11:36am admin

    HARLAN – Shelby County is in a good financial position heading forward and had no instances of non-compliance or internal control deficiencies, according to an audit report presented last week by Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co., PC.
    Auditor Chris Nelson told the Shelby County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, March 13 that the county has a clean audit for the year ended June 30, 2017.
 

