Shelby County Health Foundation unveils new fundraising effort
HARLAN - For many years, the Shelby County Health Foundation has been dedicated to helping support healthcare resources that benefit patients and their families, employees, volunteers, and the communities they serve in Shelby County. During its 30-year existence, the Shelby County Health Foundation has given over $3 million to aid and support healthcare services and programs.
Virtual Ball
This year, instead of hosting a formal charity affair to raise money for Shelby County’s healthcare, they’ve chosen to eliminate the high costs for entertainment, facility rental, refreshments and decorations, and instead reinvented the charity ball concept to be “virtual.”
Virtual means you don’t have to attend a ball or gala, to support the many Foundation projects. Simply make a donation to the 2019 Sunsets & Sandals Virtual Ball all from the comfort of your lounge chair.
