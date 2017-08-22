Shelby County man sentenced for child pornography

COUNCIL BLUFFS -- On August 11, Colton James Klein, 22, Harlan, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 120 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for receipt of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Kevin E. VanderSchel this week.

Klein pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography on March 16, based on information developed by a multi-jurisdiction law enforcement investigation beginning in August of 2015. The investigation showed that Klein was using several Facebook accounts, along with other social media sites, to obtain sexually explicit images of minor females. After obtaining the images, Klein distributed some of the images to others linked to his social media networks.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Red Oak Iowa Police Department, La Vista, Nebraska Police Department, Olathe, Kansas Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.