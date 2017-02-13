Home / Home
Benson-Blaine

Shelby County man walks away from work release

Mon, 02/13/2017 - 12:00pm admin

    COUNTY -- Law enforcement have captured a former Harlan man who escaped from a work release facility Sunday, Feb. 5.
    Colton Benson-Blaine, 26, was listed as escape status after he failed to return to the Council Bluffs Work Release Facility from his employment.
 

