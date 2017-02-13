Shelby County man walks away from work release
COUNTY -- Law enforcement have captured a former Harlan man who escaped from a work release facility Sunday, Feb. 5.
Colton Benson-Blaine, 26, was listed as escape status after he failed to return to the Council Bluffs Work Release Facility from his employment.
