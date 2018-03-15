Shelby County needs weather observer

HARLAN – Harlan and Shelby County need a weather observer.

Those words come from Iowa State Climatologist Harry Hillaker who said daily weather observations for Harlan have been non-existent for quite some time, with Harlan relying on automated weather observations made at the Harlan airport.

Hillaker said an official weather observer is much needed as the nearest active National Weather Service coop (cooperative weather observer) stations are in Logan, Denison, Atlantic, Audubon or Oakland.

