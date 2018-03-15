Shelby County needs weather observer
HARLAN – Harlan and Shelby County need a weather observer.
Those words come from Iowa State Climatologist Harry Hillaker who said daily weather observations for Harlan have been non-existent for quite some time, with Harlan relying on automated weather observations made at the Harlan airport.
Hillaker said an official weather observer is much needed as the nearest active National Weather Service coop (cooperative weather observer) stations are in Logan, Denison, Atlantic, Audubon or Oakland.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95