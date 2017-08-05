Shelby County Plant Iowa Committee presents trees to local 5th graders

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Plant Iowa Committee handed out trees to fifth-graders in Shelby County’s schools last week. Here, Bev Burmeister, Plant Iowa Committee member, and HCHS FFA members Andrew Schechinger and Miguel Mena presented the trees to HCS elementary students Friday afternoon, April 28.

The committee said they are handing out hundreds of trees this year to the students. The project has been ongoing for the past 34 years.

