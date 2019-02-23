Shelby County prepares again for second storm in three days, see YouTube video from 7:30 am, Sat., Feb. 23

https://youtu.be/tfv1gBpMExw

Shelby County prepares for another wintery blast after dodging 6-10" on Wednesday and receiving only 3-4"...residents are hoping for the best but Omaha and Accuweather are predicting 6-10" of snow and high winds, some gusts more than 50 mph which could wreck havoc on power lines that come into Harlan, prepare for potential outages.

With Harlan's numerous underground power lines we are generally safe, the bigger issue remains the lines coming into Harlan...recommend shutting down and unplugging any fragile electronic components in your home or business.

If watching the video I neglected to mention in the last segement that I recovered my balance sliding down the driveway and didn't fall, whew, holding an iphone and sliding down a driveway not recommended.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT -- NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation through this morning. Blizzard conditions expected this afternoon into tonight. Total snow accumulations 3 to 10 inches, with a light glaze to 0.10 inches of ice accumulation possible. Wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph expected this afternoon into tonight.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 3 AM CST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

Plan on roads becoming very hazardous or impassable Saturday afternoon and evening. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Some drifting of snow. Gusty winds may bring down tree branches and cause power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or download the 511 app to your phone.