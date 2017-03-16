Shelby County releases 2016 employee wage totals
COUNTY -- Shelby County released 2016 wage totals for employees including the following top 10 payroll totals.
The list does not include elected officials whose wages are published yearly following compensation board hearings.
The top 10: Daniel Ahart, $118,102; David Gau, $73,281; Ylonda Maguire, $72,187; Michael Kienast, $71,640;
Brandon Burmeister, $70,971; Jason Wickizer, $67,362; Robert Seivert, $63,367;
Neil Gross, $57,759; Bryce Schaben, $57,648; and Ann Wolken, $55,219.
The complete list is published annually in the public notices section of the Harlan Newspapers.
