Shelby County Sheriff’s Office K9 Corty to get donation of body armor
COUNTY -- Shelby County Sheriff’s Office K9 Corty will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
K9 Corty’s vest is sponsored by a fund-raiser hosted by Denalyn Allen of San Antonio, TX and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Chucky.” Delivery is expected within 8-10 weeks.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95