Shelby County spring grant program now open

Thu, 12/29/2016 - 12:00pm admin

    COUNTY -- Gene Gross, Chair of the Shelby County Community Foundation, announced that approximately $114,600 in grant funds are available for Shelby County nonprofit organizations and that applications are due no later than February 1, 2017.
    Application procedures, fact sheets, and a link to the application form are online at: omahafoundation.org/swiowa.

