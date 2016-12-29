Shelby County spring grant program now open
COUNTY -- Gene Gross, Chair of the Shelby County Community Foundation, announced that approximately $114,600 in grant funds are available for Shelby County nonprofit organizations and that applications are due no later than February 1, 2017.
Application procedures, fact sheets, and a link to the application form are online at: omahafoundation.org/swiowa.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95