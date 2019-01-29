Shelby County spring grant program now open

COUNTY -- Todd H. Argotsinger, Chair of the Shelby County Community Foundation, announced that approximately $115,000 in grant funds are available for Shelby County nonprofit organizations and that applications are due no later than February 1.

Detailed application procedures, fact sheets, and a link to the application form can be obtained online now at http://omahafoundation.org/swiowa.

Applications will only be accepted through the online system. Contact any board member for additional information. Contact Stacey Goodman at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org or Denise Cardos at denise@omahafoundation.org with grant application-specific questions.

All completed applications will be considered at the March board meeting with notification of results in early April.

Only organizations providing charitable services in Shelby County are eligible. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS approved 501(c)(3) Public Charity, or be hosted by a Fiscal Sponsor. Requests for general operational funds will not be considered.

Board members of the Shelby County Community Foundation are Chair, Todd H. Argotsinger of Harlan; Vice Chair, Jim Zimmerman of Harlan; Secretary/Treasurer, Pat Gawley of Irwin; Kristy Hansen of Harlan; Kathi Kilworth of Elk Horn; and Rhonda Powers of Defiance.

