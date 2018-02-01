Home / Home

Shelby County spring grant program officially open

Tue, 01/02/2018 - 2:27pm admin

COUNTY -- Gene Gross, Chair of the Shelby County Community Foundation, announced that approximately $117,000 in grant funds are available for Shelby County nonprofit organizations and that applications are due no later than February 1, 2018.  
    Detailed application procedures, fact sheets, and a link to the application form can be obtained online beginning December 15 at omahafoundation.org/swiowa.  Applications will only be accepted through the online system.  Contact any board member for additional information.  Please contact Dennis Nissen at 800-794-3458 or dennis@omahafoundation.org or Denise Cardos at denise@omahafoundation.org with grant application-specific questions.  
    All completed applications will be considered at the March board meeting with notification of results in early April.

