Shelby County tallies 9.5 inches of snow
COUNTY -- Shelby County officially received from 8-9.5 inches of snow Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Local residents spent much of Sunday digging out from the latest round of snow. The forecast calls for two more rounds of winter weather this week. Tuesday night through Wednesday could bring from 4-6 inches more snow, and another storm will trek through Friday night through Saturday.
