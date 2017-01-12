Shelby County Trails Committee seeks project funding

COUNTY – Shelby County has agreed to serve as the fiscal sponsor for grants received by the Shelby County Trails Committee, should it be fortunate to receive the grant monies the committee is applying for during the next few months.

The county’s board of supervisors unanimously approved the request by the committee for the county to serve as fiscal sponsor – specifically acting as a pass through for funding received and paying bills associated with any trails project in the future.

Bob Mortensen, president of the trails committee, said the committee is submitting a grant application to the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) that if approved would bring in up to $400,000 for trails projects in Shelby County. In addition, the committee will be submitting grant funding requests in the future to the federal and state recreation grant funds, as well as local funding agencies such as the Iowa West Foundation.

To date the committee through fundraisers and donations has raised roughly $50,000 toward trails development in the county. The monies could be used as matching funds for any grants received in the future.

