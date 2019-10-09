Shelby home destroyed by fire
SHELBY – A Shelby home was severely damaged in an early morning fire Thursday, Aug. 29 as firefighters from three departments battled not only the blaze, but also a severe thunderstorm.
All occupants of the home were able to exit safely, and the American Red Cross is helping them with lodging and other needs.
The cause of the fire at 504 Plateau St. remains under investigation.
