Shelby home sustains heavy fire damage

SHELBY -- Six fire departments helped battle a structure fire at 3376 Yates Rd. just west of Shelby Wednesday afternoon, June 6.

At 3:08 p.m., the call came in there was smoke in the structure, and upon arrival, firefighters began battling the blaze. Despite efforts of the six departments (Shelby Fire and Rescue, Neola Fire and Rescue, Avoca Fire and Rescue, Minden Fire and Rescue, Harlan Fire Department and Portsmouth Fire and Rescue, along with Medivac Ambulance/Rescue), the home sustained heavy fire damage. Also on scene were Harrison and Shelby County Sheriff’s Offices.

