Shelby native Dohrmann honored

REGIONAL -- After being shot in enemy fire three times, the first thing Glenn Dohrmann remembered was waiting in a 50-foot-long line to be taken into the Norwegian Mass Unit for operation.

Dohrmann, a Shelby native, had been hit by three bullets from a machine gun being operated by a Chinese soldier. The man was fighting in the Korean War.

When a nurse came along to ask how he was doing, he had only one thing on his mind.

“Could you write a short note to my wife and tell her that I’m OK?” Dohrmann asked.