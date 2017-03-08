Home / Home
Shelby native Glenn Dohrmann recently received the Lance P. Sijan Award, established in 1981 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated the highest qualities of leadership in their jobs and lives. Presenting the award to Dohrmann is Janine Sijan Rozina, sister to Lance Sijan.

Shelby native Dohrmann honored

Thu, 08/03/2017 - 9:45am admin
Six shots, six wounds, he wouldn’t leave the battlefield

    REGIONAL -- After being shot in enemy fire three times, the first thing Glenn Dohrmann remembered was waiting in a 50-foot-long line to be taken into the Norwegian Mass Unit for operation.
    Dohrmann, a Shelby native, had been hit by three bullets from a machine gun being operated by a Chinese soldier. The man was fighting in the Korean War.
    When a nurse came along to ask how he was doing, he had only one thing on his mind.
    “Could you write a short note to my wife and tell her that I’m OK?” Dohrmann asked.

