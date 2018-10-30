Sheriff’s department “Here for you 24/7”

COUNTY -- "We're here for you 24/7 and when I say we it's not just the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, it's law enforcement and law enforcement officers in general because it's one big family," Neil Gross said.

Gross has been the Shelby County sheriff for a year and a half. He has been a part of the sheriff’s department for seven years and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in April of 2012.

In the sheriff's department, they serve civil papers, provide court security patrol just under 600 square miles, and enforce all state and local laws.

Most of the time, Gross is in the office every week day but covers calls on the weekends or when a shift needs to be covered.

In the sheriff’s department, there is not much difference between the calls during the day and the calls during the night. During the day, deputies have more accidents and road violations because the roads are busier.

