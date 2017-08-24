Sheriff’s office fundraising for K-9

REGIONAL -- The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is looking to add two new good boys – or, rather, K-9s – to the team.

The department is hoping to fundraise the money with the help of the public. The K9s would be “another tool in the toolbox” according to Sheriff Neil Gross, who says the department has been lacking dogs since the early 2000s.

“Any time you add a K9 to the program, you’re – in a way – adding an officer,” Gross said. “Because he will be an officer. He will be backup for a lot of the guys out there.”

The dog could keep officers safe when the nearest backup can often be 30 minutes away.

The department has seen a need for the dogs in particular because of the rise of the narcotics within the community.

