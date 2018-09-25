Sheriff’s office to purchase body cams

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has received approval from the county’s board of supervisors to purchase body cameras for its officers, as well as a computer to store the audio and video footage.

Sheriff Neil Gross said the department already purchased one camera and has utilized it in the last few weeks, and the cost to outfit the remaining officers is estimated at $8,935, with the computer cost of $879. Both will be paid for with the department’s capital reserve funds.