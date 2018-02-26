Sheriff’s office reports scams
REGIONAL -- There have been several reports of scams starting up again in our area, reports the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. The first report is one of a relative being in jail in a different city or state and requesting money to bond the relative out of jail. If this is a call you are receiving please use caution, officials said.
There is also a scam which is using local area phone numbers and requesting funds. They have gone as far as using local law enforcement phone numbers, law enforcement said.
