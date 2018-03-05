Sidewalk Chalk
HARLAN -- Volunteers turned out Tuesday, April 24 to make their mark with sidewalk chalk around the Shelby County Courthouse to promote April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Participants were bringing awareness to child abuse prevention efforts in Shelby County.
The free event included a meet and greet with Harlan Police, Harlan Fire and Shelby County Sheriff’s officers. There was a car seat check, and refreshments were served by the Harlan Lions Club.
The event was sponsored by the Shelby County Prevent Child Abuse Council and Myrtue Medical Center, Learning for Life.
