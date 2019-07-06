Significant interest in HCS interim supt. position

HARLAN – Interest in the superintendent’s vacancy at Harlan Community Schools is considerable, with 11 potential candidates for the interim position already expressing interest in the job as of Wednesday, May 29.

The deadline for applications to Grundmeyer Leader Services is June 9, and the district is hoping to have an interim superintendent on board by July 1 or shortly thereafter, if possible.

Kevin Fiene, consultant with Grundmeyer, met with the HCS Board of Education last week, and said the early candidates are of high caliber, including some recently retired individuals as well as those who are current practicing superintendents.

The board tentatively has set June 18 as a meeting date where all candidates will be presented to the board, followed by semifinalist screening interviews on June 20 and finalist interviews June 21. Those parameters could change dependent on whether or not semifinalist interviews are needed, Fiene said.

The board may make an offer to an interim superintendent candidate after the June 21 interviews, and could take action at its June 24 meeting on a contract.

