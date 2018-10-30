Six candidates on ballot for Sh. Co. Extension Council

HARLAN - Voters will have the opportunity to elect six members of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Shelby County Extension Council from a slate of six candidates at the Nov. 6 general election.

“The council members elected this year will be involved in bringing educational opportunities to Shelby County for the next four years,” Mary Taggs, Extension Educator said. ISU Extension and Outreach Shelby County educational programming is a cooperative effort involving local citizens, Iowa State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Extension council members are elected at large, and all voters in the county are eligible to vote for six candidates.

Candidates on this year’s ballot include: Elaine Baughman, Kirkman; Gwen Hansen, Kirkman; Renee Hansen, Harlan; Lorie Knudsen, Harlan; Jana Schmitz, Harlan; and Klare Veath, Elk Horn.