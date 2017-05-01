Small business job creation incentive approved
COUNTY – Shelby County has approved a new job creation incentive plan is hoped to help small businesses in the county grow and prosper in the future.
The county’s board of supervisors has voted unanimously to approve the plan, targeted to small and entrepreneurial businesses (businesses with 10 employees or less at time of application) in Shelby County.
“The purpose of this plan is to encourage/support new and existing businesses in Shelby County in their efforts to expand their workforce,” said supervisor chairman Roger Schmitz.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95