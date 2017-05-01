Small business job creation incentive approved

COUNTY – Shelby County has approved a new job creation incentive plan is hoped to help small businesses in the county grow and prosper in the future.

The county’s board of supervisors has voted unanimously to approve the plan, targeted to small and entrepreneurial businesses (businesses with 10 employees or less at time of application) in Shelby County.

“The purpose of this plan is to encourage/support new and existing businesses in Shelby County in their efforts to expand their workforce,” said supervisor chairman Roger Schmitz.