Small fires causing concerns

HARLAN -- Harlan Police and Harlan Fire Department officials are trying to get to the bottom of a series of small fires being set in northeast Harlan during the past two years.

Another one occurred Monday, April 23 at about 8:51 a.m. in the back yard of a residence along Main St.

Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen was the first to arrive, and discarded responding fire units because of the fire’s small size.

It’s becoming a concerning issue, he said.