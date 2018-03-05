Home / Home
Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen puts out a small fire in the back yard of a residence in north Harlan last week.

Small fires causing concerns

Thu, 05/03/2018 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN -- Harlan Police and Harlan Fire Department officials are trying to get to the bottom of a series of small fires being set in northeast Harlan during the past two years.
    Another one occurred Monday, April 23 at about 8:51 a.m. in the back yard of a residence along Main St.
    Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen was the first to arrive, and discarded responding fire units because of the fire’s small size.
    It’s becoming a concerning issue, he said.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here