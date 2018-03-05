Small fires causing concerns
HARLAN -- Harlan Police and Harlan Fire Department officials are trying to get to the bottom of a series of small fires being set in northeast Harlan during the past two years.
Another one occurred Monday, April 23 at about 8:51 a.m. in the back yard of a residence along Main St.
Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen was the first to arrive, and discarded responding fire units because of the fire’s small size.
It’s becoming a concerning issue, he said.
