Smitty Bee Honey featured in Netflix documentary

DEFIANCE -- Smitty Bee Honey, Defiance, has a featured role in the first episode of the Netflix series Rotten, a documentary on the food supply chain airing now on Netflix.

Camera crews spent a day filming at the Defiance location, and Smitty Bee Honey is featured in the first episode, Lawyers, Guns and Honey, of the six-episode series. Both owner Doug Schmitz and general manager Tony Schmitz appear in the film.

The docuseries travels deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavory truths and expose hidden forces that shape what we eat. The first episode says “With demand for honey soaring just as bees are dying off in record numbers, hidden additives, hive thefts and other shady tactics are on the rise.”

Doug and Tony Schmitz are featured, as the business has been deeply impacted by unfair trading and “funny honey.” The documentary exposes the fraud that lies within the honey industry, both internationally and in the U.S.