Tim Pederson clears his sidewalk on Sunday. A snow plow clears off Quince Road southeast of Harlan -- photo courtesy of Deb Christensen Larsen Footprints in the snow as the wind whips around Saturday night. Just getting to a vehicle in the driveway was difficult.Barely visible in a mountain of snow, but having a blast playing in it, were L to R -- Foxx Argotsinger, Jacob Spangenberg, Brett Spangenberg, Kate Spangenberg and Kobe Klaassen.

Snow, Ice, Wind sock Shelby County

Thu, 02/28/2019 - 11:10am admin
First rain, then freezing rain, sleet and 10 inches of snow followed by 50 mile per hour winds create dangerous conditions throughout Shelby County and western Iowa Saturday-Sunday

    COUNTY -- Shelby County was blanketed with at least 10 inches of snow, preceded by rain, freezing rain and sleet Friday night through Sunday.  Shelby Countians were out throughout the weekend attempting to dig out from a storm the likes of hasn’t been seen in the area in years.  February 2019 is shaping up to be one of the coldest and snowiest on record.

