Snow, Ice, Wind sock Shelby County
COUNTY -- Shelby County was blanketed with at least 10 inches of snow, preceded by rain, freezing rain and sleet Friday night through Sunday. Shelby Countians were out throughout the weekend attempting to dig out from a storm the likes of hasn’t been seen in the area in years. February 2019 is shaping up to be one of the coldest and snowiest on record.
