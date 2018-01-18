SNOW STORM PACKS A WALLOP!

REGIONAL -- Blizzard conditions greeted Shelby County residents Thursday morning, Jan. 11 after an overnight that saw some sleet and ice accumulations, making travel treacherous for much of Thursday. Forecasters had warned about a powerful winter storm that would impact the area. Schools and businesses closed for the day on Thursday as Harlan received an official total of three inches of snow on top of the sleet and ice that occurred overnight. High winds gusting to 40 miles per hour created white out conditions as shown above. Although the area has seen some snow and some bitter cold temperatures over the last month, this was the first major winter storm of the season.