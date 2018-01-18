SNOW STORM PACKS A WALLOP!
REGIONAL -- Blizzard conditions greeted Shelby County residents Thursday morning, Jan. 11 after an overnight that saw some sleet and ice accumulations, making travel treacherous for much of Thursday. Forecasters had warned about a powerful winter storm that would impact the area. Schools and businesses closed for the day on Thursday as Harlan received an official total of three inches of snow on top of the sleet and ice that occurred overnight. High winds gusting to 40 miles per hour created white out conditions as shown above. Although the area has seen some snow and some bitter cold temperatures over the last month, this was the first major winter storm of the season.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95