Snowy Owl Irruption happening in 2017

Snowy Owls in the middle of the day in Iowa? Numerous sightings have already occurred around Iowa this fall. Every four or five years a large number of Snowy Owls head south, known as an irruption. Researchers predict that this will be a good year to see Snowy Owls in the United States.

Irruptions typically occur following a summer with abundant food supply. A Snowy Owl’s favorite thing to eat is a small furry animal called a lemming. Lemming populations this past summer were very high, allowing Snowy Owls to produce lots of babies. Many of these young will head south during the winter.

