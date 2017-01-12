Snowy Owl Irruption happening in 2017
Snowy Owls in the middle of the day in Iowa? Numerous sightings have already occurred around Iowa this fall. Every four or five years a large number of Snowy Owls head south, known as an irruption. Researchers predict that this will be a good year to see Snowy Owls in the United States.
Irruptions typically occur following a summer with abundant food supply. A Snowy Owl’s favorite thing to eat is a small furry animal called a lemming. Lemming populations this past summer were very high, allowing Snowy Owls to produce lots of babies. Many of these young will head south during the winter.
