Soft rollout for voter ID law

REGIONAL -- The next time you go to vote, you’ll be asked for an ID.

Iowa’s Election Integrity Law is taking to polling places with a soft rollout. The law requires voters to present a driver’s license, a non-driver’s ID, military ID, veteran’s ID or Voter ID Card.

The new voter ID law will not be fully implemented until Jan. 1, 2019. The soft rollout, which lasts throughout the calendar year of 2018, is an introduction to the changes in the system before they are put into effect.