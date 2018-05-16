OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- The Harlan FFA Soil Judging team recently competed well in the National Land and Range Judging Contest in Oklahoma City, OK, on May 3.

The team, comprised of Miguel Mena, McKenna Boardman, Allyssa Obrecht and Andrew Schechinger, qualified for the national competition after receiving 4th place at the Iowa State FFA Soils Contest held in October, 2017.

At the national competition, the Harlan team placed 12th out of a total of 100 teams from across the country, with 33 states being represented. Mena had an outstanding performance placing 6th in the nation out of nearly 400 participants. Boardman and Obrecht rounded out the team scoring placing 88th and 127th, respectively.

This is the first time that the Harlan FFA Soils team qualified for the national competition, and the team represented better than expected.

