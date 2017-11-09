Solid Waste Agency hosts free Cleanup Crew event

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Area Solid Waste Agency is sponsoring a Free Cleanup Crew Event for residents wishing to dispose of household hazardous waste from their homes. The event will be held on Saturday, September 16 from 8-11 a.m. at the Shelby County Secondary Roads Department on Industrial Parkway in Harlan.

The Cleanup Crew event is free to any household in Shelby County and no appointments are necessary. Residents attending the event will be served on a “first come, first serve” basis. Businesses and schools are not allowed to participate in this event.

What kinds of materials are accepted at these events? Hazardous waste can be found in the garage, shop area, basement and under your sinks. According to Dan Ahart, Director for the Agency, “to identify a hazardous product, check the label for words such as toxic, corrosive, flammable or keep out of reach of children. These materials are considered hazardous waste and don’t belong in your regular trash. Properly disposing of these items benefits everyone – including the environment”. Examples of such materials which will be accepted at the event include stain, varnish, paint remover, rechargeable and button batteries, lawn and garden chemicals, oven cleaner, oil based paint and others.

