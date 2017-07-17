Something for everyone at the Fair
COUNTY -- Most memories of the fair are fixated around your favorite, whether that be the food or the fun that was had.
The Shelby County Fair is attempting to make new memories with its latest performers, Balloon Artist Poppin’ Penelope and Papa Bear, a woodcarver.
“[Poppin’ Penelope is] a balloon artist, but it’s also whole family fun,” said Shelby County Fair Board President Justin Ahrenholtz. “She’s making stuff for the kids, but she’ll be joking and there will be some funny stuff for the parents, too.”
Poppin’ Penelope will be present Friday, Saturday and Sunday strolling around the fairgrounds and also doing shows. She’s previously done work at the Iowa State Fair and Illinois State Fair.
