Something for everyone at the Fair

COUNTY -- For 149 years, the Shelby County Fair has offered a lifetime of memories to everyone who attends. Whether it’s showing projects for 4-H, the food, or attending the abundance of entertainment throughout the week, there is something for everyone.

Every year, the Shelby County Fair is adding or changing things to add to the experience.

At the end of the 2017 fair, construction started to tear down and rebuild the concession stand. As of July 9, the new stand is finally complete and the Shelby County Outreach and Extension will be serving food out of the stand all weekend.

