Spartan Homecoming

EXIRA -- Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton will celebrate homecoming activities next week.

The homecoming parade will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 in Exira. A free-will donation homecoming tailgate will be held in Exira from 5-7 p.m. sponsored by the E/EH-K Leo Leadership Club.

The Spartans will take on West Harrison at 7 p.m. in the homecoming game, and the dance, sponsored by after-prom parents, will be held in the Exira gym.