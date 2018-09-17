Home / Home
Adrian Zach performed at halftime with the flag corps. Ben Paulsen plays the trombone with the band during halftimeKamryn Waymire cheers on the Spartans during a break in actionTrever Schulz leads the team onto the field.

SPARTAN SPIRIT!

Mon, 09/17/2018 - 4:12pm admin
Great atmosphere in Exira as the Spartans defeat Audubon Friday night

EXIRA -- The Spartans hosted a big game vs. Glidden-Ralston Friday night at 7 p.m. in Exira.  Photo highlights of last week’s win over Audubon are pictured.

