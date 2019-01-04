Special election for Shelby council Tuesday

SHELBY – Citizens of Shelby will head to the polls Tuesday, April 2 to cast ballots in a special election to fill a vacant city council seat.

Polls will be open from noon-8 p.m. at the Shelby Community Hall. Absentee ballots also will be accepted, and absentee voting in person will take place from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Shelby County Courthouse in Harlan. The deadline to vote in person at the courthouse auditor’s office is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2.

Absentee ballots received in the mail after April 2 will not be accepted without a legible postmark dated on or before Monday, April 1.

The vacant council seat comes upon the resignation of Doyle Gilland. Shelby resident Chris Evans is running unopposed to fill the remaining term of Gilland’s council seat.

