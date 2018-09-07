Special election in Shelby to fill vacant council seats

SHELBY -- The City of Shelby will have a special election Tuesday, July 10 to fill two vacancies on the Shelby City Council.

Councilpersons Bob Richmond and Sheila Rihner both had submitted their resignations from the council as they moved out of the city limits of Shelby. Rihner moved to Georgia and Richmond outside of Shelby.

There are four candidates on the ballot to fill the two open seats and they are Donavon Gail Dontje, Steven Edward Myers, Robert Morton and Karen Schlueter.

Polls will be open from noon-8 p.m. that day and voting will take place at the Shelby Hall.

There are a total of 434 registered voters in Shelby.