Tue, 06/27/2017 - 2:21pm admin
State auditor outlines $144,872.32 in improper, unsupported disbursements

    HARLAN -- Auditor of State Mary Mosiman today released a report on a special investigation of the City of Harlan for the period July 1, 2004 through June 30, 2016.
    The special investigation was requested by city officials as a result of concerns regarding certain travel reimbursements issued to the former city administrator, Terry Cox.
    Mosiman reported the special investigation identified $144,872.32 of improper and unsupported disbursements.

