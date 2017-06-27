Special Investigation
HARLAN -- Auditor of State Mary Mosiman today released a report on a special investigation of the City of Harlan for the period July 1, 2004 through June 30, 2016.
The special investigation was requested by city officials as a result of concerns regarding certain travel reimbursements issued to the former city administrator, Terry Cox.
Mosiman reported the special investigation identified $144,872.32 of improper and unsupported disbursements.
