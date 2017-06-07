HARLAN – A special investigative report released on the City of Harlan by the state auditor’s office this week has outlined $144,872.32 in improper and unsupported disbursements, much of which has been tied to former city administrator Terry Cox.

Auditor of State Mary Mosiman this week released the 121-page report on the special investigation of the City of Harlan for the period July 1, 2004 through June 30, 2016.

City officials requested the special investigation last year, after they developed concerns about some of Cox’s travel reimbursements.

Cox submitted his resignation May 3, 2016 (effective June 30, 2016) after 39 years of service to the community, approximately two weeks after his expense reports came into question by members of the Harlan City Council.

