Special Olympics!
IOWA CITY -- More than 1,100 Special Olympic athletes and Unified Sports partners, along with more than 400 volunteers, were a part of the Mid-Winter Tournament held in Iowa City March 9-10.
Harlan Community Schools athletes competed well at the event with all 18 participants placing in the top three in their competitions.
