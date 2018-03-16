Home / Home
The HCHS 3 on 3 basketball team of Jason Anderson, Lokahi Smith, Drake Riley and Reed Waldron got third place. The Cyclone Spirits (Camryn Casebeer, McKenna Bates, Anna Gross and Katland Powley) got first place. The HCHS Cheer (Angelina Wells, Gracie Assmann, Emily Holloway, Billy Joe Harvey, Hailey Schumacher and Chloe Hays) got second place. Dylan Janssen got first place in the dead lift at 215 pounds and second place in the bench press at 120 pounds.

Special Olympics!

Fri, 03/16/2018 - 8:59am admin

    IOWA CITY -- More than 1,100 Special Olympic athletes and Unified Sports partners, along with more than 400 volunteers, were a part of the Mid-Winter Tournament held in Iowa City March 9-10.
    Harlan Community Schools athletes competed well at the event with all 18 participants placing in the top three in their competitions.

