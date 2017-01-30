SPECIAL OLYMPICS RECOGNITION!

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community recently honored and recognized a number of HCS Special Olympics participants, who took top honors at a recent event. The students were honored immediately preceding the HCHS/Red Oak boys basketball game in Harlan Friday, Jan. 20.

Athletes competed at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. The 3 on 3 basketball events will be held at West Monona High School February 4. First place winners from the districts compete at state in Iowa City on March 10-11.