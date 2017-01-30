Home / Home
Lake Goetz runs through the tunnel of ball players at the HCHS boys basketball game vs. Red Oak last Friday. Camryn Casebeer does a cheer at the event. Special Olympics athletes were honored and recognized prior to the ball game. (Photos by Mike Oeffner)

SPECIAL OLYMPICS RECOGNITION!

Mon, 01/30/2017 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN -- The Harlan Community recently honored and recognized a number of HCS Special Olympics participants, who took top honors at a recent event.  The students were honored immediately preceding the HCHS/Red Oak boys basketball game in Harlan Friday, Jan. 20.
    Athletes competed at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs.  The 3 on 3 basketball events will be held at West Monona High School February 4.  First place winners from the districts compete at state in Iowa City on March 10-11.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here